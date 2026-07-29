Adelante Capital Management LLC Acquires 150,327 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust $VNO

Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO - Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,184 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 150,327 shares during the period. Vornado Realty Trust comprises approximately 1.4% of Adelante Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $20,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $579,709,000. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 34.1% during the first quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,459,981 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $193,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,846 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,053,407 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $301,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,643 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 393,598.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,051,175 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $34,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 129.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,398,378 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $36,344,000 after purchasing an additional 788,067 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE:VNO opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 43.99%.The firm had revenue of $459.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company's revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vornado Realty Trust

In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $67,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $220,220. This trade represents a 44.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 133,350 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $4,883,277.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 475,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,400,395.82. The trade was a 21.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VNO

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a self‐administered real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, management and redevelopment of office and retail properties. As a fully integrated REIT, the company oversees leasing, property management, building operations and strategic capital improvements designed to enhance asset value and tenant experience. Vornado's business model emphasizes long‐term cash flow generation through stable rental income and disciplined portfolio optimization.

The company's core portfolio is concentrated in New York City, where it holds a diverse mix of office towers and street‐level retail assets in prominent submarkets such as Midtown and the Penn Plaza corridor.

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