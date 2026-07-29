Adelante Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Adelante Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,450 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 39,839 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities makes up 1.1% of Adelante Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $16,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6,033.3% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 368 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth about $33,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 109.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company's stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $54.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.39. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $39.41 and a one year high of $88.24.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 36.03%.The company had revenue of $671.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $51.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARE

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Marc E. Binda sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 188,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,166,256. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus bought 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.72 per share, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman directly owned 587,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,107,569.28. This represents a 1.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

See Also

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