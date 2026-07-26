Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,457 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 12,449 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 8.0% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $131,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $62,244,133,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 13,709.1% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 125,760,307 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $23,454,297,000 after acquiring an additional 124,849,603 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 896.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 78,123,960 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $14,570,119,000 after acquiring an additional 70,283,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in NVIDIA by 16.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725,326 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.9%

NVIDIA stock opened at $206.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $236.54. The company's 50-day moving average price is $207.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.81.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 15.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, China Renaissance started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $319.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $304.26.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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