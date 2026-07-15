Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $6.64 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,455 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.'s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $6,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 34,869 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total value of $15,814,486.26. Following the sale, the director owned 43,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,071.94. This trade represents a 44.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 59,492 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total transaction of $26,982,001.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 89,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,465,745.88. This trade represents a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,816,758 shares of company stock worth $1,516,412,103. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on DELL. Wolfe Research cut Dell Technologies from a "peer perform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $492.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Up 7.1%

NYSE:DELL opened at $457.64 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $469.47. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $363.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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