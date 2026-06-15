ADMA Biologics Inc $ADMA Stock Position Lifted by Sachem Head Capital Management LP

Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its position in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA - Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,375,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after buying an additional 2,415,000 shares during the period. ADMA Biologics makes up about 4.9% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sachem Head Capital Management LP owned approximately 4.78% of ADMA Biologics worth $207,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 373.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company's stock.

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ADMA Biologics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $8.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.73. ADMA Biologics Inc has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company's 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.98 million. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 39.98%. ADMA Biologics's revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman bought 12,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 513,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,210.84. This trade represents a 2.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

More ADMA Biologics News

Here are the key news stories impacting ADMA Biologics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raymond James upgraded ADMA Biologics to moderate buy and set a $21 price target , signaling meaningful upside versus recent trading levels.

Raymond James upgraded ADMA Biologics to and set a , signaling meaningful upside versus recent trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms reiterated that investors in ADMA Biologics can seek lead-plaintiff status in the already filed class action, with the deadline set for August 10, 2026. Article Title

Several law firms reiterated that investors in ADMA Biologics can seek lead-plaintiff status in the already filed class action, with the deadline set for August 10, 2026. Neutral Sentiment: The company continues to face a broad set of investor-rights notices and duplicate lawsuit solicitations from firms including Rosen, Kirby McInerney, Faruqi & Faruqi, and others, keeping the stock in litigation-focused headlines. Article Title

The company continues to face a broad set of investor-rights notices and duplicate lawsuit solicitations from firms including Rosen, Kirby McInerney, Faruqi & Faruqi, and others, keeping the stock in litigation-focused headlines. Negative Sentiment: Multiple class actions allege ADMA Biologics misrepresented its operations and revenue quality, including channel-stuffing claims and internal-control issues, which raises legal and reputational risk for shareholders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey, that focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency and infectious diseases. Leveraging an integrated model that spans plasma collection, fractionation, formulation and fill-finish operations, ADMA Biologics aims to address unmet needs in immune-compromised and high-risk patient populations.

The company's marketed product portfolio includes BIVIGAM, a human immunoglobulin intravenous (IGIV) therapy approved by the U.S.

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