Adobe Inc. $ADBE Holdings Decreased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 77.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,887 shares of the software company's stock after selling 20,164 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.'s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SWAN Capital LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 103 shares of the software company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the software company's stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS grew its stake in Adobe by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 2,041 shares of the software company's stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Adobe by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 245 shares of the software company's stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Adobe from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on Adobe from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Adobe from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $278.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $185,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at $867,046.25. This represents a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,561,884.52. This represents a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Adobe Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $206.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.53. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.90 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 65.11% and a net margin of 28.69%.The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. Adobe's revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several analysts and market commentators argue Adobe looks unusually cheap after the selloff, citing valuation below 10x earnings, strong Q2 results, and raised guidance as reasons the stock could recover. Article Title

Several analysts and market commentators argue Adobe looks unusually cheap after the selloff, citing valuation below 10x earnings, strong Q2 results, and raised guidance as reasons the stock could recover. Positive Sentiment: Articles from 247WallSt, Seeking Alpha, and other outlets highlight the gap between Adobe’s strong fundamentals and its depressed share price, with some calling it a buying opportunity and assigning significant upside targets. Article Title

Articles from 247WallSt, Seeking Alpha, and other outlets highlight the gap between Adobe’s strong fundamentals and its depressed share price, with some calling it a buying opportunity and assigning significant upside targets. Positive Sentiment: AI product adoption remains a support for the bull case, with reports saying Adobe’s AI tools such as Firefly are gaining users, even if the company still needs to convert that usage into stronger revenue growth. Article Title

AI product adoption remains a support for the bull case, with reports saying Adobe’s AI tools such as Firefly are gaining users, even if the company still needs to convert that usage into stronger revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage frames the stock as undervalued or a “bargain,” but this is mostly valuation commentary rather than a fresh operational catalyst. Article Title

Some coverage frames the stock as undervalued or a “bargain,” but this is mostly valuation commentary rather than a fresh operational catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary continues to weigh on sentiment, with analysts and options-market-based reports warning that investors still doubt Adobe’s growth durability and AI monetization, which may explain why the stock remains under pressure despite the earnings beat. Article Title

Bearish commentary continues to weigh on sentiment, with analysts and options-market-based reports warning that investors still doubt Adobe’s growth durability and AI monetization, which may explain why the stock remains under pressure despite the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing headlines about a “continued deceleration,” “value trap” concerns, and fears around strategic transition risk and leadership changes suggest investors are still skeptical that Adobe can reaccelerate growth soon. Article Title

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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