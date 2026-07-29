Adobe Inc. $ADBE Holdings Lowered by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,348 shares of the software company's stock after selling 39,553 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Adobe worth $74,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Adobe alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,632,009 shares of the software company's stock worth $7,277,941,000 after acquiring an additional 352,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,531,678 shares of the software company's stock valued at $4,027,170,000 after acquiring an additional 414,049 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,792,275 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,651,066,000 after acquiring an additional 563,772 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,275,165,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Adobe by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,119,025 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,791,607,000 after purchasing an additional 297,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. HSBC upgraded Adobe from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $282.00 to $308.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $271.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,945,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 17,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,434,074.05. This represents a 130.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $185,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,046.25. The trade was a 17.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe benefited from a rebound in software stocks after recent IBM-driven jitters eased. A more favorable sector backdrop helped restore investor interest in enterprise software names, including ADBE . Adobe Stock Rises as Enterprise Software Sentiment Rebounds

Adobe benefited from a rebound in software stocks after recent IBM-driven jitters eased. A more favorable sector backdrop helped restore investor interest in enterprise software names, including . Positive Sentiment: Acxiom research on organizations using or planning to use Adobe CX Enterprise highlights continued enterprise demand for Adobe’s marketing-technology products and the potential for customers to realize more value from their investments. Beyond Satisfaction: How Brands Can Unlock Hidden Value in Their Martech Stack

Acxiom research on organizations using or planning to use Adobe CX Enterprise highlights continued enterprise demand for Adobe’s marketing-technology products and the potential for customers to realize more value from their investments. Positive Sentiment: Adobe’s planned participation in the Open Source AI Cybersecurity Alliance could strengthen its credibility around trusted and secure AI, an increasingly important issue for enterprise customers. The immediate financial impact is uncertain. Adobe Joins Open Source AI Cybersecurity Alliance

Adobe’s planned participation in the Open Source AI Cybersecurity Alliance could strengthen its credibility around trusted and secure AI, an increasingly important issue for enterprise customers. The immediate financial impact is uncertain. Positive Sentiment: Analysts are anticipating double-digit year-over-year EPS growth in Adobe’s upcoming third-quarter report, keeping earnings execution and forward guidance as potential catalysts. What to Expect From Adobe’s Q3 2026 Earnings Report

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $249.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.12 and a 1 year high of $376.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 65.11% and a net margin of 28.69%.The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Adobe, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Adobe wasn't on the list.

While Adobe currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here