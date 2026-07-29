Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,724,102 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 53,424 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 1.17% of Adobe worth $1,148,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parvin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the software company's stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the software company's stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 26.9% in the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the software company's stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 28.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 91,759 shares of the software company's stock valued at $22,305,000 after acquiring an additional 20,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company's stock.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock opened at $249.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.30 and a 200-day moving average of $249.96. The company has a market cap of $99.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.12 and a 12-month high of $376.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 65.11% and a net margin of 28.69%.The company's revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 19.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Adobe from a "buy" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Adobe from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Adobe from $420.00 to $340.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Adobe from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $271.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $194.51 per share, with a total value of $1,945,100.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 17,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,434,074.05. This represents a 130.63% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $185,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at $867,046.25. This trade represents a 17.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe benefited from a rebound in software stocks after recent IBM-driven jitters eased. A more favorable sector backdrop helped restore investor interest in enterprise software names, including ADBE . Adobe Stock Rises as Enterprise Software Sentiment Rebounds

Adobe benefited from a rebound in software stocks after recent IBM-driven jitters eased. A more favorable sector backdrop helped restore investor interest in enterprise software names, including . Positive Sentiment: Acxiom research on organizations using or planning to use Adobe CX Enterprise highlights continued enterprise demand for Adobe’s marketing-technology products and the potential for customers to realize more value from their investments. Beyond Satisfaction: How Brands Can Unlock Hidden Value in Their Martech Stack

Acxiom research on organizations using or planning to use Adobe CX Enterprise highlights continued enterprise demand for Adobe’s marketing-technology products and the potential for customers to realize more value from their investments. Positive Sentiment: Adobe’s planned participation in the Open Source AI Cybersecurity Alliance could strengthen its credibility around trusted and secure AI, an increasingly important issue for enterprise customers. The immediate financial impact is uncertain. Adobe Joins Open Source AI Cybersecurity Alliance

Adobe’s planned participation in the Open Source AI Cybersecurity Alliance could strengthen its credibility around trusted and secure AI, an increasingly important issue for enterprise customers. The immediate financial impact is uncertain. Positive Sentiment: Analysts are anticipating double-digit year-over-year EPS growth in Adobe’s upcoming third-quarter report, keeping earnings execution and forward guidance as potential catalysts. What to Expect From Adobe’s Q3 2026 Earnings Report

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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