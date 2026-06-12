Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Purchased by Xponance LLC

Xponance LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,083 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Xponance LLC's holdings in Adobe were worth $39,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 43.1% in the third quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 103 shares of the software company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the software company's stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 2,041 shares of the software company's stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 624 shares of the software company's stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Adobe by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 245 shares of the software company's stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $235.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $420.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $322.62.

View Our Latest Report on Adobe

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,623,440.66. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $18,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at $87,561,884.52. This trade represents a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe posted record second-quarter revenue of $6.62 billion and EPS of $5.96, both above expectations, while also raising full-year FY2026 revenue and earnings guidance. Management said AI tool adoption and higher subscription spending are supporting results. Adobe Reports Record Q2 Results

Adobe posted record second-quarter revenue of $6.62 billion and EPS of $5.96, both above expectations, while also raising full-year FY2026 revenue and earnings guidance. Management said AI tool adoption and higher subscription spending are supporting results. Positive Sentiment: The company’s updated outlook topped Wall Street estimates for both Q3 and FY2026, suggesting Adobe still sees room for stronger revenue and profit growth even after a challenging year. Reuters: Adobe raises annual revenue forecast, CFO to exit

The company’s updated outlook topped Wall Street estimates for both Q3 and FY2026, suggesting Adobe still sees room for stronger revenue and profit growth even after a challenging year. Neutral Sentiment: Adobe is shifting toward a freemium AI strategy and pausing price hikes for now, aiming to boost user growth and engagement in the near term, but this could delay ARR expansion. Adobe pauses price hikes for short-term AI push

Adobe is shifting toward a freemium AI strategy and pausing price hikes for now, aiming to boost user growth and engagement in the near term, but this could delay ARR expansion. Negative Sentiment: Shares are being weighed down by the sudden departure of CFO Dan Durn, adding to investor concerns about leadership stability as Adobe is also navigating CEO succession plans. Adobe Stock Drops As CFO Dan Durn Resigns

Shares are being weighed down by the sudden departure of CFO Dan Durn, adding to investor concerns about leadership stability as Adobe is also navigating CEO succession plans. Negative Sentiment: Broker reaction was cautious after earnings, with Stifel downgrading Adobe and cutting its price target, reflecting skepticism that the AI push will quickly translate into sustained growth. Stifel Downgrades Adobe Stock

Adobe Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of ADBE opened at $218.24 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $245.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.13. The company has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.09 and a 1-year high of $416.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. Adobe's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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