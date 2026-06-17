Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,448 shares of the software company's stock after selling 74,865 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.08% of Adobe worth $111,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $207.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.90 and a 52 week high of $399.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,623,440.66. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $18,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,561,884.52. This represents a 17.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Summit Redstone set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Freedom Capital cut shares of Adobe from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $278.16.

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Key Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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