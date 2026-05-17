Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Sold by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,153 shares of the software company's stock after selling 5,551 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 0.7% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management's holdings in Adobe were worth $12,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 577 shares of the software company's stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the software company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 43.1% during the third quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 103 shares of the software company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the software company's stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the third quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the software company's stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Adobe Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $247.60 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.13 and a 1 year high of $422.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.83. The company has a market capitalization of $100.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, April 10th. Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Adobe from $420.00 to $405.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC set a $302.00 target price on Adobe in a report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $338.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $331,354.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,623,440.66. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $867,046.25. The trade was a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

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Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

See Also

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