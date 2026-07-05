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Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Sold by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
July 5, 2026
Adobe logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. cut its Adobe stake by 37.9% in the first quarter, selling 13,829 shares and ending with 22,644 shares valued at about $5.5 million.
  • Adobe’s latest quarter beat expectations, with EPS of $5.96 and revenue of $6.62 billion, both above consensus estimates and up 12.7% year over year. The company also issued FY2026 guidance above current-year analyst forecasts.
  • Adobe approved a massive $25 billion stock buyback plan, signaling management believes the shares may be undervalued. At the same time, analysts remain mixed, with several recent price target cuts and an overall Hold rating consensus.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,644 shares of the software company's stock after selling 13,829 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.'s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 26.5% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the software company's stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 124.5% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the software company's stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $6,582,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the software company's stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,476 shares of the software company's stock valued at $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

More Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $219.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.14. The stock has a market cap of $87.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.12 and a 1-year high of $386.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 19.8 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $867,046.25. The trade was a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at $87,561,884.52. This represents a 17.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Adobe from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Argus reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $278.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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