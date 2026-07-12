ADT Inc. $ADT Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT - Free Report) by 390.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,123 shares of the security and automation business's stock after buying an additional 183,985 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System's holdings in ADT were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 1,759.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,997 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in ADT by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in ADT by 5,276.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,001 shares of the security and automation business's stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group set a $7.50 price objective on shares of ADT in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.08.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel Joseph Houston bought 36,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $250,411.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 74,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,958.44. The trade was a 95.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimberly Miller purchased 3,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $25,048.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 55,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $386,849.44. This trade represents a 6.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased a total of 54,855 shares of company stock worth $376,172 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADT traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,132,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,484,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.21. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94.

ADT (NYSE:ADT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ADT had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.12%.The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. ADT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.890 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. ADT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.43%.

About ADT

ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.

Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.

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