Advance Auto Parts, Inc. $AAP Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP - Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,127,948 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 282,591 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.53% of Advance Auto Parts worth $112,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.1% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company's stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 883 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the company's stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,554 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the company's stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Advance Auto Parts to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Advance Auto Parts from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $58.66.

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Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

NYSE AAP opened at $58.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business's 50 day moving average is $57.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.14. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.89 and a 12-month high of $65.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.43, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 0.51%.The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-3.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Advance Auto Parts's dividend payout ratio is presently 138.89%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc NYSE: AAP is a leading distributor of automotive aftermarket parts, accessories, and maintenance items. The company operates a network of stores and distribution centers across North America, serving both do-it-yourself (DIY) customers and professional service providers. Advance Auto Parts focuses on offering a comprehensive selection of replacement parts, batteries, engine components, and performance products for cars and light trucks.

The company's product portfolio includes engine oils and lubricants, cooling system components, brake and suspension parts, filters, belts, hoses, and diagnostic tools.

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