Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) by 114.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,668 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.06% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $7,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 108 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 9.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 582 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 194 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company's stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $315.14 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.40 and a 52 week high of $397.44. The stock's fifty day moving average is $324.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 10.00%.The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Advanced Energy Industries's dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $430.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $421.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $404.25.

View Our Latest Report on Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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