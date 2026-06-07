Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,431 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 14,534 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $11,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 16.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,155 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 47.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth $468,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,278 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

AEIS opened at $294.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $343.64 and a 200-day moving average of $289.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.07, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $397.44.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.81 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company's revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Advanced Energy Industries's payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.62, for a total value of $15,831,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 80,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,448,649.12. The trade was a 38.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Shirley sold 1,234 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total transaction of $382,774.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,732,100.96. The trade was a 18.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 56,514 shares of company stock worth $17,933,796 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $358.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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