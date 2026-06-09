Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP decreased its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,489 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 13,283 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP's holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,979 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $200,393,000 after acquiring an additional 28,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 946,649 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $125,431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,573 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 51.5% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 699,780 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $119,062,000 after purchasing an additional 237,895 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,403,000. Finally, Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $79,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEIS shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $358.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Energy Industries

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Karpinski Vonne sold 966 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.40, for a total value of $356,840.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,950.40. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 4,314 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $1,363,180.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,020,349.83. This trade represents a 16.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 6,514 shares of company stock worth $2,102,796 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $306.11 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $343.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.76. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.08 and a 1-year high of $397.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Advanced Energy Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

Further Reading

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