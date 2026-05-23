Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 3,151 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth $34,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 67.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $358.00.

View Our Latest Report on Advanced Energy Industries

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, Director Brian Shirley sold 1,234 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total value of $382,774.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,732,100.96. This represents a 18.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.62, for a total transaction of $15,831,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 80,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,448,649.12. The trade was a 38.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 57,478 shares of company stock valued at $18,250,393 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of AEIS opened at $324.86 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.25 and a 1-year high of $397.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 68.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $345.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.08.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $505.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Advanced Energy Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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