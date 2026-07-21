Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS Stock Position Decreased by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) by 79.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 4,403 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management's holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 108 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company's stock.

Get AEIS alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $400.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $280.67 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.40 and a 1-year high of $397.44. The business's fifty day moving average price is $326.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.09, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $505.81 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 10.00%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Advanced Energy Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Energy Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Energy Industries wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Energy Industries currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here