Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS Stock Position Trimmed by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,560 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 18,220 shares during the quarter. Advanced Energy Industries accounts for about 1.2% of GW&K Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $142,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,403,000. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,507,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,173,000. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,502,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 487,494 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $102,067,000 after purchasing an additional 173,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 1.8%

AEIS stock opened at $311.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $343.52 and a 200-day moving average of $291.55. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.08 and a 12-month high of $397.44. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 10.00%.The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Advanced Energy Industries's payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 4,314 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $1,363,180.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,020,349.83. The trade was a 16.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Shirley sold 1,234 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total value of $382,774.46. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,732,100.96. This represents a 18.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 6,514 shares of company stock worth $2,102,796 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $358.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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