State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,347,160 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 1,198,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.33% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $379,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,188,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,433,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 133,685 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $37,675,000 after acquiring an additional 63,625 shares during the last quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,237,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $197.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.01. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.37 and a 1 year high of $397.44.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $644.85 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries's dividend payout ratio is 5.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $370.00 to $275.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $410.00 to $330.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $375.00 to $368.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $360.00 to $310.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $391.64.

Get Our Latest Report on Advanced Energy Industries

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP Elizabeth Vonne sold 632 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.14, for a total transaction of $182,104.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,260.78. This trade represents a 6.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. designs and manufactures precision power-conversion, measurement and control technologies. Founded in 1981, the company supplies solutions used in applications where reliable, precisely controlled power is important. Its products include power supplies, high-voltage and radio-frequency power systems, and measurement and control technologies. These products support semiconductor manufacturing and other markets, including industrial, data center, medical and telecommunications applications.

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