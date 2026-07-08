Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Holdings Decreased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 14,512 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,572,400.31. This represents a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 374,739 shares of company stock valued at $161,135,671 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $516.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $841.57 billion, a PE ratio of 169.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.47. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $135.91 and a one year high of $584.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company's fifty day moving average price is $479.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $330.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $453.92.

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Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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