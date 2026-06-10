Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD is Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.'s 7th Largest Position

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,421,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 385,889 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 3.5% of Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $304,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,124,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,954,084,000 after buying an additional 35,432 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Artesa Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 151,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,482,000 after acquiring an additional 39,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $475.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $369.56 and a 200 day moving average of $268.77. The company has a market capitalization of $775.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.91, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.06 and a 1-year high of $546.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.Advanced Micro Devices's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,612,950. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 332,032 shares of company stock valued at $117,967,816. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD announced a planned investment of up to £2 billion over five years in the United Kingdom to expand AI innovation, advanced computing, research partnerships, and workforce development, which supports its long-term AI growth story. AMD Commits up to £2 Billion to Accelerate AI Innovation and Research in the United Kingdom

AMD announced a planned investment of up to over five years in the United Kingdom to expand AI innovation, advanced computing, research partnerships, and workforce development, which supports its long-term AI growth story. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts and commentators remained constructive on AMD, citing strong AI infrastructure demand, recent revenue growth, and potential upside from EPYC and Instinct adoption across cloud and enterprise markets.

Several analysts and commentators remained constructive on AMD, citing strong AI infrastructure demand, recent revenue growth, and potential upside from EPYC and Instinct adoption across cloud and enterprise markets. Neutral Sentiment: AMD also received attention for new collaborations with Imperial College London, Oriole Networks, and the University of Cambridge, which could help strengthen its AI ecosystem but are longer-term rather than immediate financial catalysts.

AMD also received attention for new collaborations with Imperial College London, Oriole Networks, and the University of Cambridge, which could help strengthen its AI ecosystem but are longer-term rather than immediate financial catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Insider and institutional trading data showed mixed signals: insiders have been net sellers over the past six months, while several large funds have been adding to positions.

Insider and institutional trading data showed mixed signals: insiders have been net sellers over the past six months, while several large funds have been adding to positions. Negative Sentiment: Shares were weighed by a broad semiconductor selloff and weaker risk appetite, with multiple reports noting that chipmakers, including AMD, pulled lower as the market’s recent AI rebound faded.

Shares were weighed by a broad semiconductor selloff and weaker risk appetite, with multiple reports noting that chipmakers, including AMD, pulled lower as the market’s recent AI rebound faded. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary also resurfaced, with some articles arguing AMD’s valuation is stretched and that Nvidia still holds a wide lead in AI accelerators, which may be pressuring sentiment.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $515.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. HSBC downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $419.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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