Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD is Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd.'s 10th Largest Position

Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 165.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 2.5% of Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $548.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock's fifty day moving average is $499.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.47. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.22 and a fifty-two week high of $584.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, April 27th. Melius Research set a $540.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $467.84.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $45,504,306. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total transaction of $3,217,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,233,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,663,348.71. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 368,739 shares of company stock valued at $159,602,431 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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