Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD is Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group's 9th Largest Position

Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 44,000 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 4.7% of Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $12,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $33,949,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,109 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,919,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $16,044,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,584,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,015,897,000 after purchasing an additional 287,525 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,929,312,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,325,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,352,864,000 after purchasing an additional 55,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $515.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $467.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $548.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.22 and a 12 month high of $584.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $499.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.25. The company has a market cap of $893.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.72, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.47.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 368,739 shares of company stock worth $159,602,431. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here