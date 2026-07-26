Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Acquired by Insight Holdings Group LLC

Insight Holdings Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 0.3% of Insight Holdings Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Insight Holdings Group LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $522.43.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $521.95 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $512.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.22 and a 52 week high of $584.73. The company has a market capitalization of $851.09 billion, a PE ratio of 171.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total value of $3,217,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,233,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $661,663,348.71. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 310,310 shares of company stock worth $141,185,456 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

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Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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