Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Acquired by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 104.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD announced production ramp of its 6th Gen EPYC “Venice” chips on TSMC’s 2nm technology, a major manufacturing milestone that could strengthen its competitiveness in servers and AI infrastructure.

AMD announced production ramp of its 6th Gen EPYC “Venice” chips on TSMC’s 2nm technology, a major manufacturing milestone that could strengthen its competitiveness in servers and AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: AMD said it will invest more than $10 billion in Taiwan’s AI ecosystem to expand advanced packaging and manufacturing partnerships, including work with ASE, SPIL and other suppliers, which should help scale future AI products. Article Title

AMD said it will invest to expand advanced packaging and manufacturing partnerships, including work with ASE, SPIL and other suppliers, which should help scale future AI products. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported Amkor is working with AMD on advanced packaging, reinforcing the idea that AMD is broadening its manufacturing ecosystem to support next-gen chip launches. Article Title

Reuters reported Amkor is working with AMD on advanced packaging, reinforcing the idea that AMD is broadening its manufacturing ecosystem to support next-gen chip launches. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary remain constructive, with several notes highlighting AMD’s expanding AI CPU opportunity and the potential for continued upside as the AI trade broadens beyond Nvidia. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary remain constructive, with several notes highlighting AMD’s expanding AI CPU opportunity and the potential for continued upside as the AI trade broadens beyond Nvidia. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America and other firms have recently named AMD among their preferred AI chip stocks, which can help sentiment and support the stock’s valuation. Article Title

Bank of America and other firms have recently named AMD among their preferred AI chip stocks, which can help sentiment and support the stock’s valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles frame the stock as expensive after a huge run, suggesting investors may be debating valuation even as the fundamental AI narrative improves.

Some articles frame the stock as expensive after a huge run, suggesting investors may be debating valuation even as the fundamental AI narrative improves. Negative Sentiment: AMD also got pulled lower in some broader chip-trade weakness after Nvidia’s earnings-related volatility, showing the stock can move with the semiconductor group rather than on AMD-specific news alone. Article Title

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total value of $55,688,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,021,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,346,286,223.49. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 309,598 shares of company stock valued at $105,644,316 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $449.59 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.67 and a 1-year high of $469.21. The stock has a market cap of $733.10 billion, a PE ratio of 147.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $292.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.31.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $410.00.

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Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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