Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Bought by DUTCH ASSET Corp

DUTCH ASSET Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 6.7% of DUTCH ASSET Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. DUTCH ASSET Corp's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maimon Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.0% in the first quarter. Maimon Wealth Management LTD. now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,268.2% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 38,220 shares in the last quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% during the first quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,484,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $301,769,000 after purchasing an additional 63,242 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 31.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.9% during the first quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of AMD opened at $503.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $821.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $149.22 and a one year high of $584.73. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $504.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.48.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $579.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. HSBC lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $505.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Truist Financial set a $478.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $468.65.

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Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,504,306. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 341,630 shares of company stock valued at $152,147,456 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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