Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 579,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 220,854 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $117,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Sovran Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.6% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 10,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.3% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 44.5% in the first quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $11.17 on Friday, reaching $557.89. 20,634,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,759,392. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.60 and a fifty-two week high of $584.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $491.60 and a 200 day moving average of $318.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.70 billion, a PE ratio of 182.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.47.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $45,504,306. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 374,739 shares of company stock worth $161,135,671 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $600.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Melius Research set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $579.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $458.92.

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Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel raised its AMD price target to $635 from $450 and reiterated a Buy rating, citing AMD’s growing strength in AI servers and EPYC CPUs.

Stifel raised its AMD price target to $635 from $450 and reiterated a Buy rating, citing AMD’s growing strength in AI servers and EPYC CPUs. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs and other firms have also lifted targets recently, signaling rising Wall Street confidence in AMD’s AI and data-center growth. Goldman Sachs raises AMD stock price target for the rest of 2026 on surging agentic AI CPU demand

Goldman Sachs and other firms have also lifted targets recently, signaling rising Wall Street confidence in AMD’s AI and data-center growth. Positive Sentiment: AMD announced a new AI campus partnership, adding another potential growth avenue tied to large-scale AI infrastructure spending. AMD Stock Rallies on a New AI Campus Partnership

AMD announced a new AI campus partnership, adding another potential growth avenue tied to large-scale AI infrastructure spending. Neutral Sentiment: AMD’s upcoming Aug. 4 earnings report is creating anticipation for a possible beat-and-raise quarter, but the actual results are still pending.

AMD’s upcoming Aug. 4 earnings report is creating anticipation for a possible beat-and-raise quarter, but the actual results are still pending. Negative Sentiment: ARK Invest continued selling AMD shares, which may temper enthusiasm among some investors. Cathie Wood Bets Big on META Ahead of Q2 Earnings, Sells AMD and Other Growth Stocks

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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