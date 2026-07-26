Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 0.6% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $16,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $4,929,312,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,910,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,336,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035,991 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $1,000,783,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $784,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 340.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,747,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,016,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $140,000,947.80. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 310,310 shares of company stock worth $141,185,456. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Weiss Ratings raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $522.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $521.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.22 and a 12 month high of $584.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.09 billion, a PE ratio of 171.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.47.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Advanced Micro Devices's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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