Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 262.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $503.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $504.79 and a 200-day moving average of $332.48. The company has a market cap of $821.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.22 and a 12-month high of $584.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $515.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $468.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the sale, the director owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,504,306. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. This represents a 4.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 341,630 shares of company stock valued at $152,147,456 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

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