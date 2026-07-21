Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 230.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 220,492 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 0.8% of Andra AP fonden's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $64,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Columbia Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 5,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of AMD opened at $503.57 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.22 and a twelve month high of $584.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $504.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.48.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,572,400.31. This trade represents a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,630 shares of company stock worth $152,147,456. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $600.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. HSBC downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays cut Advanced Micro Devices from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $468.65.

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About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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