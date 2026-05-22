Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Purchased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 727.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 220,055 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $53,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 326.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 52,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $8,424,000 after buying an additional 39,861 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 72,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $11,746,000 after buying an additional 40,708 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 84,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $13,632,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 338.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4,891.6% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total transaction of $55,688,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,021,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,286,223.49. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 309,598 shares of company stock worth $105,644,316 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD announced production ramp of its 6th Gen EPYC “Venice” chips on TSMC’s 2nm technology, a major manufacturing milestone that could strengthen its competitiveness in servers and AI infrastructure.

AMD announced production ramp of its 6th Gen EPYC “Venice” chips on TSMC’s 2nm technology, a major manufacturing milestone that could strengthen its competitiveness in servers and AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: AMD said it will invest more than $10 billion in Taiwan’s AI ecosystem to expand advanced packaging and manufacturing partnerships, including work with ASE, SPIL and other suppliers, which should help scale future AI products. Article Title

AMD said it will invest to expand advanced packaging and manufacturing partnerships, including work with ASE, SPIL and other suppliers, which should help scale future AI products. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported Amkor is working with AMD on advanced packaging, reinforcing the idea that AMD is broadening its manufacturing ecosystem to support next-gen chip launches. Article Title

Reuters reported Amkor is working with AMD on advanced packaging, reinforcing the idea that AMD is broadening its manufacturing ecosystem to support next-gen chip launches. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary remain constructive, with several notes highlighting AMD’s expanding AI CPU opportunity and the potential for continued upside as the AI trade broadens beyond Nvidia. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary remain constructive, with several notes highlighting AMD’s expanding AI CPU opportunity and the potential for continued upside as the AI trade broadens beyond Nvidia. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America and other firms have recently named AMD among their preferred AI chip stocks, which can help sentiment and support the stock’s valuation. Article Title

Bank of America and other firms have recently named AMD among their preferred AI chip stocks, which can help sentiment and support the stock’s valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles frame the stock as expensive after a huge run, suggesting investors may be debating valuation even as the fundamental AI narrative improves.

Some articles frame the stock as expensive after a huge run, suggesting investors may be debating valuation even as the fundamental AI narrative improves. Negative Sentiment: AMD also got pulled lower in some broader chip-trade weakness after Nvidia’s earnings-related volatility, showing the stock can move with the semiconductor group rather than on AMD-specific news alone. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $358.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $410.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $449.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $733.10 billion, a PE ratio of 147.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.67 and a 52-week high of $469.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company's 50 day moving average is $292.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.31.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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