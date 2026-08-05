Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,702 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 0.9% of GAMMA Investing LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. GAMMA Investing LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $24,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,572,400.31. This trade represents a 4.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,310 shares of company stock worth $141,185,456. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $518.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $516.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $845.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.03 and a beta of 2.48. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.22 and a fifty-two week high of $584.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised Advanced Micro Devices to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $1,250.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $529.46.

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About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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