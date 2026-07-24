Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Purchased by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD’s multibillion-dollar Anthropic agreement could secure a large, multi-year pipeline of AI chip sales and deepen its position in the data center market. Article Title

AMD’s multibillion-dollar Anthropic agreement could secure a large, multi-year pipeline of AI chip sales and deepen its position in the data center market. Positive Sentiment: AMD unveiled its new Helios AI rack-scale system and a broader full-stack AI roadmap, signaling a more direct challenge to Nvidia in high-growth AI infrastructure. Article Title

AMD unveiled its new AI rack-scale system and a broader full-stack AI roadmap, signaling a more direct challenge to Nvidia in high-growth AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Benchmark reportedly raised its price target on AMD to $685 , adding to bullish analyst sentiment around the stock. Article Title

Benchmark reportedly raised its price target on AMD to , adding to bullish analyst sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: AMD also announced an AI inference partnership with Cerebras, which could improve latency and efficiency for next-generation AI workloads. Article Title

AMD also announced an AI inference partnership with Cerebras, which could improve latency and efficiency for next-generation AI workloads. Neutral Sentiment: Broad strength in semiconductor names after strong Intel results is helping sentiment across the chip sector, including AMD. Article Title

Broad strength in semiconductor names after strong Intel results is helping sentiment across the chip sector, including AMD. Negative Sentiment: Late-day weakness in the technology sector is creating some pressure on AMD and other AI stocks, partly due to capex and macro concerns. Article Title

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $539.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $880.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.47. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $510.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.22 and a 52-week high of $584.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $579.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $480.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at $140,000,947.80. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,334,572,400.31. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 310,310 shares of company stock valued at $141,185,456. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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