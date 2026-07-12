Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,353 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $13,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 23,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Summa Corp. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Summa Corp. now owns 122,474 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $24,915,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD now owns 46,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $9,536,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,504,306. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 374,739 shares of company stock worth $161,135,671. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded up $11.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $557.89. The company's stock had a trading volume of 20,634,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,759,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.47. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.60 and a 1-year high of $584.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company's 50-day moving average is $491.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel raised its AMD price target to $635 from $450 and reiterated a Buy rating, citing AMD’s growing strength in AI servers and EPYC CPUs.

Stifel raised its AMD price target to $635 from $450 and reiterated a Buy rating, citing AMD’s growing strength in AI servers and EPYC CPUs. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs and other firms have also lifted targets recently, signaling rising Wall Street confidence in AMD’s AI and data-center growth. Goldman Sachs raises AMD stock price target for the rest of 2026 on surging agentic AI CPU demand

Goldman Sachs and other firms have also lifted targets recently, signaling rising Wall Street confidence in AMD’s AI and data-center growth. Positive Sentiment: AMD announced a new AI campus partnership, adding another potential growth avenue tied to large-scale AI infrastructure spending. AMD Stock Rallies on a New AI Campus Partnership

AMD announced a new AI campus partnership, adding another potential growth avenue tied to large-scale AI infrastructure spending. Neutral Sentiment: AMD’s upcoming Aug. 4 earnings report is creating anticipation for a possible beat-and-raise quarter, but the actual results are still pending.

AMD’s upcoming Aug. 4 earnings report is creating anticipation for a possible beat-and-raise quarter, but the actual results are still pending. Negative Sentiment: ARK Invest continued selling AMD shares, which may temper enthusiasm among some investors. Cathie Wood Bets Big on META Ahead of Q2 Earnings, Sells AMD and Other Growth Stocks

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $458.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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