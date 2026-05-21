Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Purchased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 1,295.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 16,780 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $988,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 3,166 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,612,950. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total transaction of $55,688,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,021,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,346,286,223.49. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 309,598 shares of company stock worth $105,644,316. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $358.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $410.00.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $447.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $729.82 billion, a PE ratio of 146.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.67 and a 1-year high of $469.21.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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