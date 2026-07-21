Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $468.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total value of $3,217,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,233,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,663,348.71. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,504,306. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 341,630 shares of company stock valued at $152,147,456 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.6%

AMD opened at $503.57 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.22 and a 12-month high of $584.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.12 billion, a PE ratio of 165.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.47. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $504.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.48.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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