Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by Delaney Dennis R

Delaney Dennis R cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 3,183 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 2.7% of Delaney Dennis R's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Delaney Dennis R's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $428.65.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 7.3%

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $507.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $827.19 billion, a PE ratio of 166.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $398.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.77 and a twelve month high of $558.37.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,504,306. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 372,032 shares of company stock worth $158,658,616. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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