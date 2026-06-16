Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by Delta Global Management LP

Delta Global Management LP lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 33,050 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 1.5% of Delta Global Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Delta Global Management LP's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $32,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6,228.8% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $65,966,000 after acquiring an additional 303,154 shares during the period. Williamson Legacy Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $1,118,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.6% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 72,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 40,708 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $1,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $547.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $892.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.43, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.78 and a 52 week high of $558.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $393.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD and Rackspace Technology signed a definitive agreement for a phased deployment of 30 MW of AMD AI compute across Rackspace data centers, reinforcing demand for AMD’s AI hardware in enterprise infrastructure. Article Title

AMD and Rackspace Technology signed a definitive agreement for a phased deployment of 30 MW of AMD AI compute across Rackspace data centers, reinforcing demand for AMD’s AI hardware in enterprise infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: AMD’s reported acquisition of MEXT is being viewed as a strategic move to tackle one of AI’s biggest bottlenecks—memory performance—supporting the company’s longer-term AI competitiveness. Article Title

AMD’s reported acquisition of MEXT is being viewed as a strategic move to tackle one of AI’s biggest bottlenecks—memory performance—supporting the company’s longer-term AI competitiveness. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remain constructive on AMD, citing AI-driven growth, stronger CPU demand, and potential upside to consensus estimates, which is helping fuel bullish sentiment around the stock. Article Title

Several analysts remain constructive on AMD, citing AI-driven growth, stronger CPU demand, and potential upside to consensus estimates, which is helping fuel bullish sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Broader AI and semiconductor enthusiasm is also lifting AMD, with articles highlighting the company as a core beneficiary of durable AI demand rather than just short-term momentum. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Melius Research set a $540.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seaport Research Partners raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $428.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,334,572,400.31. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $432,612,950. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 372,032 shares of company stock worth $158,658,616. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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