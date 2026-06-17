Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by Delta Global Management LP

Delta Global Management LP reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 33,050 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 1.5% of Delta Global Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Delta Global Management LP's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $32,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of AMD stock opened at $507.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $398.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.77 and a fifty-two week high of $558.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 372,032 shares of company stock valued at $158,658,616. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $579.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $515.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $428.65.

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About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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