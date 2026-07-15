Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,919 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research set a $450.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $530.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $467.84.

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Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.6%

AMD opened at $548.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $499.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.22 and a fifty-two week high of $584.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.72, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.47.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 368,739 shares of company stock valued at $159,602,431 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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