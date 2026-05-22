Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by Orange Investment Advisors Inc.

Orange Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,837 shares during the period. Orange Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $415.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $410.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $449.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.67 and a 1 year high of $469.21. The stock has a market cap of $733.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.41, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD said it is ramping production of its 6th Gen EPYC “Venice” CPUs on TSMC’s 2nm process, a major manufacturing milestone that supports its AI and data center strategy. Article Title

AMD said it is ramping production of its 6th Gen EPYC “Venice” CPUs on TSMC’s 2nm process, a major manufacturing milestone that supports its AI and data center strategy. Positive Sentiment: AMD announced more than $10 billion in Taiwan ecosystem investments to expand advanced packaging and AI infrastructure capacity, which could improve supply and accelerate next-gen product deployment. Article Title

AMD announced more than $10 billion in Taiwan ecosystem investments to expand advanced packaging and AI infrastructure capacity, which could improve supply and accelerate next-gen product deployment. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that CEO Lisa Su said AMD is asking partners to ramp up production because of strong AI demand, reinforcing expectations for stronger shipments. Article Title

Reuters reported that CEO Lisa Su said AMD is asking partners to ramp up production because of strong AI demand, reinforcing expectations for stronger shipments. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary continues to frame AMD as a beneficiary of the AI chip rotation beyond Nvidia, supporting sentiment around the stock. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total transaction of $55,688,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,021,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,346,286,223.49. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 309,598 shares of company stock worth $105,644,316. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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