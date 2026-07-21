Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by Piar LLC

Piar LLC cut its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 3,053 shares during the period. Piar LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6,228.8% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,966,000 after purchasing an additional 303,154 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $1,193,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,142,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,045,954,000 after buying an additional 291,165 shares during the period. Williamson Legacy Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $1,118,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $7,030,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 341,630 shares of company stock worth $152,147,456. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $503.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.47. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $504.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.48. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.22 and a twelve month high of $584.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $505.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Melius Research set a $540.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $468.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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