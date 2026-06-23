Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co cut its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 0.9% of PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6,228.8% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $65,966,000 after purchasing an additional 303,154 shares in the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $7,030,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $579.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $430.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD gained after expanding FSR GPU driver support to older graphics cards, a move that could improve customer satisfaction and extend the life of its GPU ecosystem. Article Title

AMD gained after expanding FSR GPU driver support to older graphics cards, a move that could improve customer satisfaction and extend the life of its GPU ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: AMD was also supported by broader strength in chip stocks, as investors rotated into semiconductors on improving risk sentiment and continued AI spending optimism. Article Title

AMD was also supported by broader strength in chip stocks, as investors rotated into semiconductors on improving risk sentiment and continued AI spending optimism. Positive Sentiment: Commentary highlighted AMD as a strong AI-chip contender that could benefit from further growth in data center and networking demand, reinforcing the bullish long-term narrative. Article Title

Commentary highlighted AMD as a strong AI-chip contender that could benefit from further growth in data center and networking demand, reinforcing the bullish long-term narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles framed AMD as having already doubled this year and trading well above technical support levels, which may prompt some investors to question how much upside is left near current highs. Article Title

Several articles framed AMD as having already doubled this year and trading well above technical support levels, which may prompt some investors to question how much upside is left near current highs. Negative Sentiment: Investor caution also came from reports that David Tepper’s Appaloosa trimmed its AMD stake by about 32%, which can be read as a modest confidence signal against the stock’s recent surge. Article Title

Investor caution also came from reports that David Tepper’s Appaloosa trimmed its AMD stake by about 32%, which can be read as a modest confidence signal against the stock’s recent surge. Negative Sentiment: Another bearish headline noted heavy insider selling, with more than $60 million in AMD shares reportedly sold in early June, which may raise concerns about valuation and near-term upside. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $45,504,306. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 378,032 shares of company stock valued at $161,876,596. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of AMD opened at $551.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $423.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $126.82 and a one year high of $562.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.86, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here