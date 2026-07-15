Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 4,277 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $45,504,306. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total transaction of $3,217,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,233,687 shares in the company, valued at $661,663,348.71. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 368,739 shares of company stock worth $159,602,431 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $548.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $499.06 and a 200 day moving average of $324.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.72, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.47. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.22 and a fifty-two week high of $584.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $478.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research set a $450.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a "market perform" rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $467.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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