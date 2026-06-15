Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by Wilmar Advisors LLC

Wilmar Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 3.7% of Wilmar Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wilmar Advisors LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $4,929,312,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,910,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,336,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,991 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $1,000,783,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $784,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 340.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,747,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,016,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Jefferies Financial Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC cut Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BTIG Research raised Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $424.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 372,032 shares of company stock worth $158,658,616 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $511.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.06 and a fifty-two week high of $546.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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