Shannon River Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 78,177 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 2.6% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Shannon River Fund Management LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $16,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,022,226,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,301,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $87,311,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535,126 shares during the period. Jupiter Topco LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,084,651,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,334,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,422,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,920,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $46,606,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,563 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 8.9%

Shares of AMD opened at $413.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.84, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.22 and a 1-year high of $658.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $550.44 and a 200 day moving average of $430.60.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company's revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $640.11.

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Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

These are some of the AMD headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: AMD’s underlying business remains a supportive factor: its latest quarterly results beat analyst expectations, data-center revenue nearly doubled, and the company forecast roughly $17 billion in sales for the current quarter. Why AMD Stock Fell Today

AMD’s underlying business remains a supportive factor: its latest quarterly results beat analyst expectations, data-center revenue nearly doubled, and the company forecast roughly $17 billion in sales for the current quarter. Negative Sentiment: A filing registered up to 336.9 million AMD shares for potential resale, tied to strategic arrangements and other transactions. AMD is not issuing those shares in a new stock sale through the filing, but the prospect of additional shares becoming available may create an overhang for investors. AMD registers up to 337 million shares for resale tied to OpenAI, Meta warrants

A filing registered up to 336.9 million AMD shares for potential resale, tied to strategic arrangements and other transactions. AMD is not issuing those shares in a new stock sale through the filing, but the prospect of additional shares becoming available may create an overhang for investors. Negative Sentiment: Investor concerns also include a short-seller report raising questions about AMD’s China exposure and potential export-control scrutiny. Law firms announced investigations into investor claims; these announcements are not findings of wrongdoing. Is AMD's Stock in Trouble After a Concerning Short-Seller Report?

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Forrest Norrod sold 17,262 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total value of $9,333,563.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 353,317 shares in the company, valued at $191,038,501.90. The trade was a 4.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa Su sold 70,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total transaction of $35,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,951,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,496,433,822. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,523 shares of company stock worth $111,797,079. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is a semiconductor company that designs processors, graphics products and adaptive computing solutions. Its products serve data center, personal computing, gaming, embedded and other markets. AMD is a fabless chip designer, relying on third-party manufacturing partners to produce its semiconductors. The company's product portfolio includes EPYC server processors, Ryzen desktop and laptop processors, Radeon graphics products, Instinct accelerators for data center computing, and adaptive chips and systems used in embedded applications.

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