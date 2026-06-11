Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Stake Raised by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,504,306. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 247,032 shares of company stock valued at $101,072,366 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $452.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.06 and a 52-week high of $546.44.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD continues to benefit from strong AI infrastructure demand, with recent coverage highlighting record data center revenue and growing adoption of EPYC and Instinct products.

AMD continues to benefit from strong AI infrastructure demand, with recent coverage highlighting record data center revenue and growing adoption of EPYC and Instinct products. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains broadly constructive on AMD, with multiple buy/overweight ratings and several price targets above current levels.

Wall Street remains broadly constructive on AMD, with multiple buy/overweight ratings and several price targets above current levels. Neutral Sentiment: TSMC’s strong monthly sales reinforced that demand for AI chips remains robust across the semiconductor supply chain.

TSMC’s strong monthly sales reinforced that demand for AI chips remains robust across the semiconductor supply chain. Negative Sentiment: AMD was hit by a sector-wide semiconductor selloff as investors pulled back from high-flying chip stocks.

AMD was hit by a sector-wide semiconductor selloff as investors pulled back from high-flying chip stocks. Negative Sentiment: AMD’s investment in TensorWave raised concerns about circular financing and added to recent caution around AI-related capital allocation.

AMD’s investment in TensorWave raised concerns about circular financing and added to recent caution around AI-related capital allocation. Negative Sentiment: Several market commentators and analysts warned that AMD’s sharp multi-month rally may be leaving the stock vulnerable to a valuation reset.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $345.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $579.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $419.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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