Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Stock Position Decreased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 17,740 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.05% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $180,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $4,929,312,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,910,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,336,552,000 after buying an additional 7,035,991 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,000,783,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $784,330,000 after buying an additional 3,735,807 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 340.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,747,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,016,796,000 after buying an additional 3,669,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Melius Research set a $540.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $428.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 7.3%

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $507.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $398.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.19 billion, a PE ratio of 166.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.77 and a 52 week high of $558.37.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at $432,612,950. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $45,504,306. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 372,032 shares of company stock worth $158,658,616 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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